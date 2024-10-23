AEW's Tony Nese Welcomes Twin Sons With Wife

Tony Nese recently welcomed two new additions to his family in one special moment. The current AEW and ROH star announced on Instagram that his wife had given birth to twin boys, Bryce and Benjamin. With the arrival of twins, Nese now has four children in total, joining a son and daughter. "Welcome to the world Bryce and Benjamin Nese," he said. "They came in 35 weeks with both weighing 6 lbs 1oz each. Our hearts will forever be full."

The Long Island, New York native currently performs for Tony Khan's companies alongside Ariya Daivari and Josh Woods as part of the Premiere Athletes stable. But Nese is perhaps best known for his WWE tenure. From 2016 to 2021, Nese regularly appeared on WWE's cruiserweight-focused show, "205 Live," a platform Nese once described as "wrestling purgatory." Nese's biggest WWE moment came at WrestleMania 35, where he captured the company's Cruiserweight Championship from Buddy Murphy. Although the match was relegated to the kickoff show and shortened for time, Nese admitted feeling validated when he was given a congratulatory hug from Kevin Owens in front of the crowd at the next taping. Nese also expressed pride in getting accolades from Vince McMahon in gorilla position immediately following the bout.

Nese was let go from WWE in 2021 as part of a release wave that also included Fandango and his current Premiere Athletes stablemate Ariya Daivari. Nese signed with AEW in October that same year, also wrestling for the company's sister promotion ROH. An avid fitness enthusiast, Nese launched his training and coaching website, 405fit, in early 2022. The website offers virtual one-on-one fitness coaching from Nese himself. The WrestlingInc staff wishes health and happiness to Tony Nese and his family.