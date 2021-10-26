Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese has reportedly signed with AEW. It is not clear whether Nese has signed a “tier 0” contract or a “tier 1” contract.

A tier 0 contract in AEW is where a talent is paid per appearance, and tier 1 is a base contract for a performer. AEW EVP Cody Rhodes explains the contract tier system in detail here.

This report comes from Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer reported that Nese has signed with AEW, but AEW have not indicated anything official just yet.

Rhodes explains also that AEW does not give everyone an “All Elite” graphic. Talents that get that graphic are typically on the tier 1 or above contract.

Nese was released by WWE last summer. He made an appearance in the crowd on Dynamite, and is slated to debut on Dark.

