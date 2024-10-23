AEW's Shelton Benjamin Addresses Relationship With Former WWE Boss Vince McMahon

Shelton Benjamin is now All Elite, having debuted in AEW earlier this month. However, throughout his career, Benjamin has been closely associated with WWE, spending 16 years there across two runs. Because of that, Benjamin spent a lot of time around Vince McMahon, and the wrestler elaborated on his interactions with the controversial promoter during a recent appearance on "Gabby AF."

"I've never had a bad meeting with Vince," Benjamin said. "I've seen Vince in bad moods and things like that, but my personal interactions with him have always been pretty pleasant. ... There might've been one time when I first started, he might've barked at us for something small."

Though Benjamin vaguely recalls the event, he said that the issue was so minor that McMahon likely wouldn't even remember it. If Benjamin had to pick one issue he had with McMahon, it would have been the former WWE CEO's perceived lack of faith in Benjamin as a performer. The wrestler doesn't believe McMahon ever had enough trust in him to push him to the top of the company's card.

Discussing the recent Netflix docuseries "Mr. McMahon," Benjamin said he didn't see anything too surprising onscreen. The former WWE star did note that he would rather avoid getting into the "messy details" of the allegations against McMahon, but stated that it was often McMahon himself who said the most incriminating things in the series.

"There were some moments where I was like, 'You were fine and then you said that,'" Benjamin stated. "You're giving credibility to the negative stuff that's being said about you, with that one little extra comment that [could have] been left off."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Gabby AF" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.