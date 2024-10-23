Mark Henry Assesses What He's Seen So Far From Shelton Benjamin In AEW

Former WWE star Shelton Benjamin made his debut in AEW earlier this month alongside MVP, with reports indicating that Bobby Lashley is set to join the duo imminently. Benjamin picked up his first win in the promotion on "AEW Dynamite" last week, defeating Lashley's former associate Lio Rush, and he'll be in action again on tonight's show. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry praised Benjamin and his AEW run thus far.

Advertisement

"[It's] everything I ever wanted to see with Shelton," Henry said. "Go and be who you are. Shelton is a monster, man. Shelton beat me in a fight. I couldn't beat him. He outwrestled me, he held me down. No man ever held me to the ground, to where I couldn't get up."

Henry also joked that he's happy to see Benjamin stop showing off how smart he is and instead reveal what he can truly do in the ring. Though he believes Benjamin has excelled on the mic under the AEW structure, where he can say how he feels, Henry emphasized the debuting wrestler's physical condition.

"Shelton is 40-plus years old, looks like a 20-year-old, eats Ho-Hos and Ding-Dongs and Snickers and s**t, and is still a better man than all of us," Henry continued. "And if he wanted to take your breath away from you, [there] ain't s**t you can do to stop him. And when he has that mentality, bruh, he is a dangerous, dangerous human."

Advertisement

After continuing to list Benjamin's physical accolades, such as his 40-yard-dash speed, Henry discussed one way in which he feels he and Benjamin are alike — they're both meant to play villains. Comparing the archetype to Frankenstein's monster, Henry predicted that the AEW audience will learn a lot more about Benjamin's current character in the next two months.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.