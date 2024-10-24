Returning NJPW Star Confronts Chris Jericho After ROH World Title Win On AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho is now a 9-time world champion.

"The Learning Tree" bested ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe in a Ladder War on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," thanks in no small part to his compatriots Bryan Keith and Big Bill. While Rocky Romero ran off Keith, it was Bill who chokeslammed Briscoe through tables at ringside and then carried Jericho up the ladder to grab the title. Briscoe was not only fighting to retain his title, but also to avenge the memory of his late brother Jay, whom Jericho has brought up at every opportunity. It was Briscoe's focus on delivering retribution to Jericho that opened him up to attacks from Keith and Bill that prevented him from grabbing the title at an opportune moment.

Briscoe's revenge will have to wait, as former NEVER Openweight Champion Tomohiro Ishii appeared at the ramp, making it clear that he will be Jericho's first title defense of his second reign with the ROH World Championship. It is not clear when Jericho's match against Ishii will be, though the upcoming AEW Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ seems like a likely place.