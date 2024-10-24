WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 10/23/2024

This week's "WWE NXT" was the last one before Halloween Havoc and it appears "NXT" fans tuned in to see the developments before the spookiest PLE of the year.

According to "Wrestlenomics," this week's "NXT" was up 10 percent from last week, with 702,000 overall viewers compared to last week's 639,000. The coveted 18-49 demographic tuned in to a 0.16 rating, down 11 percent from last week's 0.18 rating. The highest-rated section overall was the show's opening, while the 18-49 demographic showed up midway through the opening match between Damage CTRL and The Meta-Four.

For the overall audience, the lowest-rated segment was the show-closing tag team match, which also saw the truncated debut of Zaria, who interrupted the wheel-spinning and selection of WWE NXT Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan's Halloween Havoc opponent. The 18-49 demographic tuned out the most for Oba Femi's domination of Luca Crusifino in the middle of the show.

As it stands, "NXT" is down 7 percent over the last four weeks, with the move to The CW not quite energizing the audience in the way many anticipated. The show is also down 4 percent compared to this time last year, when "NXT" was still on the USA Network.

Halloween Havoc will take place on October 27 in Hershey, PA. The next big event for "NXT" after that will be the show's special Wednesday broadcast on November 6. The show is being moved due to election night coverage on October 5 and will take place in the ECW Arena in Philadelphia.

