Adam Cole Reveals He And Fellow AEW Star Britt Baker Are 'No Longer A Couple'

AEW star Adam Cole has confirmed he and Britt Baker have split up. The former couple had become the subject of rumors and speculation earlier this year, with it being suggested that the pair had split after Cole said he had moved back to Pennsylvania.

Cole has since broken his silence on the topic, confirming the split during an interview with "Sports Illustrated."

"We are no longer a couple. But when I say that we both still love each other and are still friends and still so supportive of each other, that could not be more true," he said.

The pair started dating in 2017, with Baker notably cheering Cole on during "WWE NXT" Takeover: WarGames in 2019. Then in 2021, Cole joined AEW uniting the couple under the same umbrella, working two mixed tag team matches together since and both becoming the inaugural Owen Hart Cup-holders in 2022. They later appeared together in the "AEW All Access" backstage reality series in April last year.

"I think the world of Britt," Cole continued. "I want her to be as happy and successful as humanly possible, and I know she feels the exact same way about me. We did decide to go our separate ways, but that doesn't mean that she will not be an incredibly important part of my life. Britt is absolutely one of my best friends. She's someone that I loved dearly and will always love dearly, and there's no ill will between me and her whatsoever."

Cole further addressed the discourse between himself and Baker. "I don't want anyone to ever think that me and Britt dislike each other. I think it is possible, in situations, for people who are in relationships to kind of go their separate ways but still care about one another. The last thing I would want is fans to pick sides or anything like that."