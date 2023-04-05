AEW's Britt Baker And Adam Cole Recall Their Early Days Of Dating After Meeting On Bumble

AEW recently peeled back the curtain on the backstage lives of select stars with the premiere of "AEW All Access." One set of stars at the show's center is Adam Cole and Britt Baker. The two stars have been in a relationship since 2017. Recently, they spoke with the Orlando Sentinel about the start of their relationship.

"He was a bigwig with Ring of Honor and I was the measly little indie darling in my first year of wrestling," Baker said, "For me, because he was such a well-known wrestler, I wasn't really interested at first. I've been warned of this, no way Jose, I'm not going to deal with this."

Baker began training to wrestle in 2015 while she was also in dental school. At the same time, Cole was already a former Ring of Honor World Champion. The pair eventually met on the dating app Bumble in 2016. Despite Baker's initial reluctance towards Cole, his persistence and kindness eventually won her over.

"He was so persistent. For months, he was like, I'd love to take you on a date. He was so polite, so kind. And then he went to New Japan for WrestleKingdom (in January 2017). He was texting me the whole time he was in Japan, when obviously he had so much going on," Baker said, "He'd send things like, 'Hey, I know it's early there, but have a good day at school today.' That was really sweet. So I thought, 'you know what, I need to go on a date with this guy."

Cole and Baker were eventually able to go on that date, both driving nearly three hours for the occasion. The pair stayed out six hours and eventually had to drive home in a snowstorm. The rest is history.