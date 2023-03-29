Britt Baker Shows Fans The Real Her On AEW All Access

Wrestling-based reality show "AEW All Access" will make its official premiere tonight following "AEW Dynamite," and a great deal of the promotion for the new series has centered around stars Britt Baker and Adam Cole. In a recent interview with "Slam Wrestling" ahead of the show's debut, Baker stated that she intended to portray her real self as much as possible on the series.

"I would have been terrified [two years ago]," Baker said. "But right now in the age of social media, where everyone thinks they know everything about me, what I'm doing, whether they love me or hate me, then let them decide that based off the real me versus what they think of me." There was, however, one limitation put into place during the filming of the series at the behest of Baker.

"The only thing I fought for and honestly, for more legal reasons than anything else, was shooting in the dental cubicles as I am working on patients," Baker shared, revealing that was the only time cameras didn't have access. The AEW star and dentist joked that the only way it would be possible is if a wrestler signed off on a procedure.

In addition to Baker and Cole, "AEW All Access" is set to include Wardlow, Ricky Starks, and newly-married couple Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo, among others. Ahead of the premiere, "Dynamite" will feature the return of Cole to the ring following a series of concussions last year, with "AEW All Access" documenting his recovery process immediately after.