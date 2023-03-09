Wardlow Confirms He Will Be Part Of Upcoming AEW All Access Show

After a rough middle of winter that saw Wardlow lose his AEW TNT Championship, his hair, and time in the ring due to injury, things are starting to look up once again for "Mr. Mayhem." While his hair is still growing back, Wardlow has retrieved the other thing he lost, capturing the TNT title for the second time at AEW Revolution, where he defeated rival Samoa Joe.

But while the title victory ensures fans will see more of Wardlow on "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage," those aren't the only parts of the AEW program Wardlow will be found in shortly. During the post-AEW Revolution media scrum, Wardlow confirmed he'll also be part of the upcoming "AEW All Access" show.

"Yes, I will make a few appearances here and there on the show, and would love to do more of it," Wardlow said. "Like I said, this is going to be my life's work. So I want to give my life to you guys and the fans, and this company and this business. It's all I've ever wanted, it's all I want to do. You guys got me, man."

Neither Wardlow nor AEW owner Tony Khan confirmed when the TNT Champ would be appearing on the first season of "All Access." The show is set to premiere on March 29 following "AEW Dynamite," a show that will also have Adam Cole in action for the first time since AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door last June.

In the meantime, Wardlow has some business to handle regarding his TNT Championship on "Dynamite" as he'll go one-on-one with the Face of the Revolution Ladder match winner, Powerhouse Hobbs.