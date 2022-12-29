Wardlow Lost More Than Just A Match On AEW Dynamite

Wardlow's man bun is no more.

Mr. Mayhem was publicly humiliated by Samoa Joe following his unsuccessful pursuit of the TNT Championship on the December 28 "AEW Dynamite" in Broomfield, Colorado. After the match, Joe struck Wardlow with his title belt before grabbing a pair of scissors from a tool box under the ring. Joe then proceeded to headbutt referee Paul Turner before cutting off a portion of Wardlow's hair, drawing loud boos from fans inside the 1STBank Center.

Joe then held up Wardlow's man bun as a symbol of his conquest, until Darby Allin made a beeline to the ring – through the crowd – and nailed Joe in the back with a skateboard. Allin then posed with the TNT Championship as fans cheered.

Allin had been away from AEW programming since his loss to Joe on the December 7 "Dynamite" in Cedar Park, Texas. After that match, Joe destroyed Allin by dropping him with a Muscle Buster onto the wheels of Allin's skateboard. Joe then choked out Allin until Wardlow made the save.