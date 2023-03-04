Sammy Guevara And Tay Melo Are Excited To Share Their Lives On AEW All Access

AEW recently announced that they will launch a reality show called "AEW All Access" that will focus on the backstage comings and goings of certain AEW wrestlers. Among those featured on the reality show will be AEW power couple Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo, who are no strangers to giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their personal lives through Guevara's YouTube vlog.

While some wrestlers wouldn't be so excited to have cameras in their faces all the time, Melo revealed in an interview with "Elite POV," that the couple is thrilled with the opportunity to appear on "All Access," though she did admit that filming was at times a bit tiring.

"We're super excited," Melo said. "I feel like, when we decided to be part of it, we were thinking of like, 'Oh, it's a good chance to show people more about our life, and about us.' And we got super excited. It was literally exhausting to film. Let me tell you, traveling and wrestling and everything, and to have them with us? It's super exhausting."

Guevara is excited for fans to see him and Melo in a different light and also teased that fans would get to see some of the more dramatic moments Guevara has been rumored to be involved in backstage.

"It's super cool because everyone gets to see one side of us on AEW," Guevara said. "And then with this show, you get to see more of a real side to us, or a side you don't get to see week to week to week. It's kind of cool, you get to see behind-the-scenes, all the drama that goes on backstage, 'cause with us, there's always going to be drama."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Elite POV" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription