Eddie Kingston Reveals What AEW HR Told Him After Sammy Guevara Altercation

Eddie Kingston is learning to use his words.

"I had an H.R. meeting a couple days ago telling me I can't beat up people in the ring when I want to," Kingston recently said on "Eat, Sleep, Podcast, Repeat!" "We're all trying to be good. We're all trying to be professional. Their words, not mine."

Kingston was pressed about the recent backstage turmoil in AEW, of which he has been a part. Kingston was recently suspended for getting in a physical altercation backstage with Sammy Guevara, who has since also been involved in a separate backstage incident with Andrade El Idolo as well.

"It's real simple," Kingston explained. "You've got a lot of people back there with egos. Some people believe other people don't deserve to be in AEW, other people do believe they deserve to be in AEW. So when you've got a bunch of guys – men and women- who don't know how to use their words? [chuckles] Things are gonna happen in the back."

The idea of a Loser Leaves Town match was brought up and all Kingston could retort was, "Maybe, who knows?"

Kingston hasn't been the only one to get in a scrap in the back in AEW. As mentioned, Guevara and Andrade got physical, and recently The Elite was reportedly suspended following a brawl that involved former AEW Champion CM Punk, Ace Steel, and members of the AEW talent relations staff. Steel was fired. The talent relations team is back to work, but The Elite and Punk remain off television pending the findings of an investigation, with rumors that the company is looking into buying out Punk's contract.