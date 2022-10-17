Legal Issues Prevented Kenny Omega From Contributing To AAA TripleMania

Since his reported suspension from AEW, Kenny Omega has been publicly silent regarding anything related to wrestling, and according to Konnan, that extends outside the confines of Tony Khan's promotion. On a recent episode of "Keeping It 100," Konnan gave his thoughts on the recent Khan interview with Ariel Helwani on the "MMA Hour," noting how Khan may be limited as to what he could say regarding the backstage fight at "AEW All Out," specifically how it is tied up in legal matters. That has apparently trickled down to Khan's employee and former AEW World Champion Omega.

"I actually asked Kenny Omega if he could send me a video for TripleMania whoever wins between [El Hijo del] Vikingo and [Rey] Fenix cause he's the number one contender and he goes, 'I still can't because of legal issues.' So there is something legal going on," Konnan said. Khan declined to comment on anything surrounding that infamous fight during his conversation with Helwani and the same has been done for any other media outlet where Khan has been a guest.

Omega, The Young Bucks and CM Punk have been completely removed from any promotional videos for AEW following the fight. The members of The Elite have reportedly been suspended while the status of CM Punk remains unknown. Punk is currently dealing with a torn left triceps suffered during his "All Out" match with Jon Moxley, so he was going to have to take time off from the company regardless of the fight. Omega will seemingly be facing Vikingo down the road, as the AAA Mega Champion defeated Fenix in one of the main event matches of Triplemania XXX this past Saturday.