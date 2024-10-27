AEW Star Chris Jericho Explains Why He Doesn't Lift Weights

The wrestling career of Chris Jericho dates back almost 35 years, and while "The Learning Tree" is known for, perhaps more than anything else, his ability to reinvent himself, the adjustments he's made over the years expand far beyond just what character he may be portraying at any given time.

Appearing on "The Adam Carolla Show," Jericho detailed the way he goes about training and diet at this stage of the game, a stark contrast from how he approached it when he was much younger. Citing the fact that as one gets older how much one can bench press, for example, doesn't really matter, he added that his training largely centers around kickboxing these days.

"It really is focused on diet now more than anything," Jericho said. "I don't lift weights, per se, anymore cause my joints are getting too messed up. I really enjoy that for a cardio workout. It's good for the form and for the definition as well."

Jericho doubled down on how weightlifting can actually be detrimental for an older athlete such as himself. "I think it becomes more counterproductive over the years when you're really straining with those joints and those ligaments," he said.

While he is fortunate to have never really missed any significant time to injury, Jericho, who recently fended off accusations of being selfish in AEW, continues to recognize that wrestling will always present that inherent danger. "[Wrestling is] still a contact sport," he said. "So you can be as careful as you want but you still have to be durable and cognizant of where your body is and just stay in the best shape you can."

