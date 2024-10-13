AEW's Chris Jericho Responds To People Who Call Him 'Selfish'

"The Learning Tree" of AEW, Chris Jericho, is a man of 1004 holds and may be a man of 1004 nicknames by the time his career is done. Jericho continues to turn negatives into positives, finding ways to evolve and/or re-invent himself to create new stories and opportunities to work with different talent. Jericho recently celebrated his 24th anniversary in pro wrestling and while joining "AEW Unrestricted," and the inaugural AEW World Champion commented on working with younger wrestlers such as "The Redwood" Big Bill and "The Bad Apple" Bryan Keith, and criticism he receives from it.

"You want to feature them as much as possible," Jericho said. "That's the one of the things critics would say, 'Oh, Jericho's selfish and blah blah blah,' but that's how you get fans to understand who these guys are. I did it with Danny Garcia, I did it with Sammy Guevara, I did it with MJF, I did it with Orange Cassidy. 'Who are these guys?' And then you work with them and then people get more comfortable with who they are."

Veteran wrestlers typically use the later stage of their careers to help develop younger talent. Throughout Jericho's career, he wrestled legends such as Bobby Eaton, Arn Anderson, Scott Hall, Ric Flair, and Hulk Hogan, all of whom were veterans who gave Jericho their time in the ring to help build the future of pro wrestling. Now, the AEW star believes that he's playing a similar role.

