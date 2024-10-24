Booker T Addresses Motor City Machine Guns' Arrival In WWE

It took them a long time to get there, but the Motor City Machine Guns have arrived in WWE. The veteran tag team of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin had reportedly been courted by both WWE and AEW after wrapping up in TNA, where they had spent the majority of their careers. It was speculated the pair would begin their WWE tenure on "WWE NXT," but with over 40 years of experience between the two, WWE fast-tracked them to the main roster. On "The Hall of Fame," Booker T, who shared a ring with both men in TNA as both partner and opponent, assessed the Machine Guns' chances in WWE.

"Those guys deserve a shot to get to work in WWE," Booker said. "These guys have been putting in work. Are they a good tag team? Hell yeah, they're a good tag team. That loyalty, being able to invest in each other for all of these years. That says something in itself. Do they fit in with the guys in WWE? Right now I think they fit in perfectly. ... I see nothing but good things for the Machine Guns in WWE." Booker praised the duo's work ethic, and believes the Machine Guns will be team players under the WWE umbrella. He also didn't think they'd have problems adhering to the rules and regulations of performing for a publicly traded company.

At one point it was believed the Machine Guns were AEW-bound, since they had gotten a taste for the company before, appearing at All Out 2022. That proved not to be the case, as news of their WWE signing broke in September. After several vignettes teasing the Machine Guns' arrival, Shelley and Sabin made a successful debut on the October 18 "WWE SmackDown."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.