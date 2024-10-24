Tony Schiavone On Likelihood Of Former WWE Announcer Samantha Irvin Landing In AEW

Samantha Irvin shocked the wrestling world by announcing her departure from WWE earlier this week. The ring announcer is hoping to pursue opportunities outside of wrestling, though some still wonder if she might join her fiancee Ricochet in AEW. On the latest "What Happened When," AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone said it wasn't likely.

"We already got the best ring announcer in the world with Justin Roberts," Schiavone said. "And Arkady Aura is a great ring announcer, who's a great person and is doing a great job. [Samantha Irvin] ain't coming here. I wouldn't think. And of course I've been wrong so many times but why would we?" Schiavone hedges that the changing nature of the wrestling business could prove him wrong, as the show was taped before its Wednesday release, meaning Schiavone could've said it before AEW was able to make a deal.

"I could show up tonight in Salt Lake City and there she could be," Schiavone said. On Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," Justin Roberts did his duties as usual, and there appears to be no talks between Irvin and AEW. Ricochet has been adamant on social media that his fiancee is not joining AEW. Irvin had reportedly been considering leaving WWE for some time, as her WWE duties made it difficult to pursue her dream of a singing career. Irvin's decision was said to be a closely guarded secret, as WWE had time to bring in former "WWE Raw" ring announcer Lillian Garcia to fill in for Irvin. It is not known if Garcia will be the long-term replacement, as there is no current deal between her and WWE

