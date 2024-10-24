WWE Star Natalya Details Years-Long Battle With Vision Issues

In the wrestling industry, it's rare to see any wrestler come out unscathed. Damage can take its toll and cause growing concerns about how long one can compete before the wheels fall off. While some may be vocal about their nagging injuries, some remain silent on the matter, like WWE star Natalya. For the first time in her career, the former two-time Women's Champion spoke about suffering from astigmatism, a common eye condition that causes diminished and blurred vision. It felt like an everlasting fight she thought she couldn't win, until now.

Advertisement

"I don't think even really anybody in WWE knew about it because I kept it pretty secretive," Natalya told "Sports Illustrated." "I was born with astigmatism ... I was legally blind in my left eye." Growing concerns about not being able to see out of her left eye were discussed on "Total Divas" in 2015, with Natalya confiding in her friends/co-stars Alicia Fox, Layla, and Rosa Mendes that she was unable to see their faces or movements up close or even far away. Natalya noted in her monologue, "I'm starting to realize that something is definitely not right with my left eye. It seems to be getting worse lately."

After countless trips to doctors, specialists, and surgeons after making that statement, the only temporary solution she got was contact lenses, but even those were not the be-all, end-all cure, as she recalled seeing double vision. With that, she decided to make her right eye do all of the work, causing even more of a strain on her vision.

Advertisement