Deonna Purrazzo Names AEW Stars She Wants To Wrestle

AEW star Deonna Purrazzo joined the company in January and her brief time in AEW means that there are still plenty of wrestlers she hasn't tangled with.

In a new interview with "Insight," Purrazzo had a list of women she would like to face at some point.

"Kris Statlander. Very briefly a few weeks ago I worked with Willow Nightingale, but I think she's such an organic babyface that it would be great for a program with the real heel 'Virtuosa.' Skye Blue, when she comes back. Mercedes Mone, of course," Purrazzo said. "I just think our roster continues to grow ... Wrestling in general moves so fast. Kamille just debuted with Mercedes not long ago. I think Kamille is amazing. I would love to actually wrestle her. We've done one little thing together ever. There's so many people on our roster."

Purrazzo previously appeared in AEW in 2022, but it amounted to little more than a loss to then-ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez. She has already attempted to win the AEW Women's Championship, coming painfully close to beating Toni Storm at AEW Revolution in March, which was also her last title opportunity in AEW. This was followed by a feud with Thunder Rosa, culminating in a no-disqualification match on the first anniversary of "AEW Collision."

Purrazzo is well-traveled in wrestling, having previously wrestled in "WWE NXT," while she also spent time in TNA Wrestling, where she held the TNA Knockouts Championship on three occasions, and also held the ROH Women's World Championship once.