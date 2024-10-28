Bobby Lashley Recalls Time With WWE's Hurt Business Faction, Origin Of Name

The Hurt Business was a dominant stable in WWE that quickly became a fan-favorite faction. Many have thought that the faction positioned its members to all flourish, but the Hurt Business was unfortunately disbanded before it could reach its potential, something MVP has criticized in the past.

Bobby Lashley recently sat down for a virtual signing with "K&S WrestleFest," where he recalled working with the faction and where the name came from. Looking back at his time with the Hurt Business, he jokingly said it was the "funnest" time in his career and followed this by retelling how the faction came to be.

"MVP was not in the WWE at the time when I was doing that stuff with Lana," he recalled.

Lashley noted that he wanted to do something different and create a character that was based on Suge Knight, Don King, and several others. After he saw MVP backstage at the Royal Rumble, he decided that the veteran would be a better fit for the character. When it came to the name of the faction, Lashley admitted that the idea came from a t-shirt his coach was wearing while he was training for boxing.

"I always thought that name was cool and when I get back into wrestling, I'll do the Hurt Business," he explained.

The former WWE Champion later approached Shelton Benjamin and MVP about the name, before getting the green light from his former coach to continue his plans with the faction.

