AEW's Chris Jericho Discusses Relationship With Former WWE Boss Vince McMahon

With the release of the "Mr. McMahon" Netflix documentary, several wrestlers who worked under the former WWE CEO shared their own experiences with him, either corroborating the show or inadvertently defending Vince McMahon. AEW star Chris Jericho, who previously worked closely under McMahon in WWE, has shared his own experience working under McMahon.

During his interview on "The Adam Carolla Show," Jericho noted that he worked with McMahon for a long time and had both good and bad experiences working under him, but stated that a boss is simply a boss.

"Not everything can be great, but as far as the wrestling business goes, I learned a lot about the actual wrestling side from him," the veteran pointed out.

He didn't, though, elaborate any further around the actual experiences he had with McMahon as others have over the past month. "He's a very polarizing guy," Jericho admitted while recalling how he felt after watching the docuseries.

Jericho further added that there are good and bad sides to McMahon, which is visible in the docuseries. He found "Mr. McMahon" to be interesting and said that it's "funny" how quickly people have moved on from the docuseries even though it's only been a month since it was aired.

"It's just interesting — the timing of it with everything else that's going on," he said. "It really just goes in phases and waves, but, yeah, it was really interesting."

