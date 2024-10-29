AEW's Shelton Benjamin Assesses Goals, Future In Pro Wrestling

Shelton Benjamin recently made his highly anticipated AEW debut, reuniting with MVP to re-form The Hurt Business as the Hurt Syndicate in AEW. Benjamin's return has added depth to AEW's roster, while also raising questions about his future in professional wrestling. With a standout career spanning over two decades, Benjamin is now focused on what could be the final chapters of his in-ring journey.

Appearing on the "Gabby AF" podcast, he opened up about his goals for this new phase in AEW.

"No matter what I'm doing, I'm definitely in it to be champ," Benjamin said. "Sometimes it's just not your time. Sometimes the story is not about you. But no matter what I'm doing, I'm in it to win championships — world championships, tag team championships, any title. I've always wanted the spotlight. But sometimes the people in charge had different plans."

Despite the ups and downs of his career, Benjamin's drive to win gold hasn't withered, and as he settles into AEW, it's clear that he's still hungry for success but fully aware of the ticking clock. With a new platform in AEW, he's eager to see what opportunities lie ahead and whether he can claim championship glory once again.

"Right now, AEW is home. So any retirement talks right now would be AEW-centered. [But] in a year or two, I don't know," Benjamin said. "I don't wanna overstay my welcome ... I know I don't have another 25 years in me. Do I have another five? Maybe."

On the October 23 edition of "Dynamite," Benjamin defeated Sammy Guevara. Later on that night, AEW teased the possible addition of Ricochet to Hurt Syndicate.

