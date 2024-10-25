Bully Ray Assesses Solo Sikoa's Comfort With Role In WWE's Bloodline Story

Within the "new" Bloodline, Solo Sikoa reigns as leader. Less than a year ago, though, he found himself in the same role currently occupied by Jacob Fatu — the enforcer. During a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray assessed the level of comfort between Sikoa's present-day position and his initial one with the original Bloodline group led by Roman Reigns.

"Solo was a supporting member of The Bloodline, and his job was to go out there and look like a bad mother trucker," Ray said. "Look forward, don't laugh, don't smile, don't move your feet. Cold-hearted assassin who just spiked people at will whenever Roman told him to. And just by standing there and doing nothing, got Solo over, and then when he did it, it was impactful and it meant something. Solo was protected [and] played to his strengths as he was coming up through the ranks."

While Ray believes Sikoa's run as the Bloodline enforcer was effective, he can't say the same for Sikoa's ascension to "Tribal Chief," yet anyway. "I don't see the same comfort level in Solo right now as I did when he was just standing there," Ray said. "It's going to be a learning experience, just like everything else is a learning experience for talent in the WWE who climb up the ranks to the main event."

Currently, the Sikoa-led Bloodline are at odds with a pair of Bloodline originals — Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso — trying to rebuild their respective empire. Jimmy previously suggested that they seek help, potentially from Jey Uso, to which Reigns responded "no yeet."

