AEW's Mark Briscoe Reflects On How Special It Was To Win ROH World Title

At the 2024 ROH Supercard of Honor event, Mark Briscoe defeated Eddie Kingston to claim the Ring of Honor World Championship for the first time in his career. As Mark points out, his title win also happened exactly 11 years after his brother, the late Jay Briscoe, kicked off his first ROH world title reign with a victory over Kevin Steen (now known as WWE's Kevin Owens) at Supercard of Honor VII. During a recent interview with "Foundation Radio," Mark looked back on his own emotional milestone.

"I think sometimes people throw around the word 'special,' like special moments. 'Oh that was so special.' [Winning the ROH World Championship] was a legit special moment," Mark said. "It was legit like just how everything lined up 11 years to the day of when my brother won the title, in the city of Philadelphia where Ring of Honor started, [and on] the biggest wrestling weekend of the year. To be so close to home, I got dozens of friends and family that just drove two hours up the road. It was a really cool, once-in-a-lifetime moment; it's something that I always cherish."

Like many years, the 2024 ROH Supercard of Honor event took place in the midst of WWE WrestleMania weekend, which centered in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this year. Following this event, Mark defended his world title seven times, and in doing so, defeated the likes of Kyle Fletcher, Roderick Strong, and Chris Jericho. Mark's second encounter with Jericho, however, produced a different result, as The Learning Tree leader retrieved the ROH World Championship (with the help of Big Bill) while facing Mark in Ladder War last week.

