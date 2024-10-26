WWE SmackDown 10/25/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

"We are proud to be dramatic," Cody Rhodes said to WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. "We are proud to be a bit of a messy king."

We're in a little bit of a slough with WWE booking. Rhodes was involved in some weird and complicated angles with Roman Reigns, his friendship with Kevin Owens — which he is now fully dissociated from, storyline-wise — fell through in dramatic fashion, and he is trying to prove his chops to GUNTHER in order to hype up their match for what is essentially an accessory championship with no real consequences. Friday's promo segment between Rhodes and GUNTHER reflected this recent slough, and while no real points are made, a new character poked its head over the horizon and met our eyes with a small, coy wink.

After weeks of Rhodes acting like the moral standard and self-righteous savior, it is so incredibly refreshing to get "The American Nightmare" to admit that he is a bit of a messy king. If this is indicative of an incoming messy girl era for Rhodes, I am ready.

Rhodes' acknowledgement of his messiness is a great example of character archetype subversion, and the potential for entertainment these subversions contain. Instead of acting like the epitome of moral righteousness, as he has done most notably in his explosive segments with Kevin Owens, Rhodes told GUNTHER that yes, he is a messy king, but his messiness does not change his credibility as a fighter, nor as a champion. Rhodes told GUNTHER that yes, his fanbase are called "Cody Crybabies" for a reason, but they are simultaneously "Cody Bada**es," and that both realities can exist. So often, it feels like champions — more often than not, babyface champions — have to be stoic, to have this insane grip of their emotions, and to some extent, they do. However, that does not negate the entertainment value of a babyface who shirks those expectations, who fully plays into this nearly nebulous, somewhat selfish, partially petty dramatics. This is even more impactful when it is performed by the epitome of American hypermasculinity — by literally the last person you would think of. I am in love with every sliver of messy girl era Cody Rhodes we can get.

Even if you don't particularly enjoy petty characters or the subversion of personality archetypes, one can appreciate the change that Rhodes is going through, as a character, in a part of his career that feels so stagnant. It has been clear to everybody that Rhodes and WWE are sitting on Rhodes' true potential as a champion until Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson are fully committed and booked for a WrestleMania-level storyline. As such, his title defenses and character as a champion have felt lukewarm, like he is just sitting around waiting for his true rivals to come back. At least with this lean into the dramatic, messy girl side of his personality, Rhodes is creating opportunities to be dynamic in this pre-WrestleMania booking limbo we find ourselves in.

Written by Angeline Phu