AEW's Chris Jericho Opens Up About Career Of WWE Hall Of Famer Roddy Piper

"Rowdy" Roddy Piper is described as one of the best heels of his generation — and according to some, of all time — but behind the scenes, Roderick Toombs was a beloved figure in pro wrestling. Chris Jericho sat down with "The Adam Carolla Show," where he looked back at Piper's career and recalled the first time he met the legend.

Jericho recalled how his own career was in it's middle stage while Piper was already on his way out, which was why the two never faced each other before their Handicap Tag Elimination match at WrestleMania XXV. That said, the AEW star always looked up to the legend. "He's still kind of a gold standard for, kind of, what you want to be in the business because he had such a great character," the veteran explained. Jericho also noted how his promo abilities helped make the legend one of the few wrestlers to have a successful acting career, citing Piper's 1988 film "They Live" as one of the great movies of its era.

"If you're a great character in wrestling, it really lends itself to movies and TV and film, because that's the basis of what wrestling is," Jericho noted, again claiming that Piper was especially good at this. The ROH World Champion then noted that even if Piper wasn't the best in-ring technician, it wasn't needed when his character was that good.

"He was the type of guy that could sell tickets by the promos," Jericho said, noting how easily Piper could make people both like and hate him. "The personality and charisma and all those sort of things is what really matters in wrestling; Roddy was one of the best at it," Jericho added. During the interview, the AEW star also shared a story about working with Piper outside of wrestling.