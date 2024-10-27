Liv Morgan Accuses WWE Star Of Being 'Obsessed' With Her

Ever since Dominik Mysterio turned on Rhea Ripley to help Liv Morgan win at WWE SummerSlam 2024, "The Nightmare" has made it her mission to get revenge and win back the Women's World Championship. However, Morgan believes that Ripley has taken it too far, as she discussed in an interview with "The Schmo & The Pro."

"I think she's obsessed. I'm a little bit worried about her. I beat her already, twice. She will not leave me and Daddy Dom alone. So, I don't know what to do at this point. I'm not letting her close. I think she just is maybe still in love with Dominik, upset at me for stealing Dominik, and for taking her title, and for taking the Judgment Day. You know, I'd hate me too if I were her."

Morgan's comments will undoubtedly add more fuel to her fiery feud with Ripley, and it isn't the first time they've taken shots at each other outside of a WWE ring. Back in September, Morgan and Ripley traded jabs on social media, with the general cusp of the conversation revolving around Mysterio and the Women's World Title.

Morgan retained the WWE Women's World Championship against Ripley at Bad Blood following interference from Raquel Rodriguez. Ripley will have to be patient for a rematch, however, as WWE's next premium live event, Crown Jewel, will see Morgan take on Nia Jax to become the first women's champion of the show's namesake title.

