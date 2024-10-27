WWE Hall Of Famer Appears In Video For Trick Williams' Ethan Page Diss Track

Trick Williams and Ethan Page are hours away from facing off in the Devil's Playground at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc in Hershey, PA. Page has already dropped a diss track aimed at the WWE NXT Champion, and now Williams has responded with a little help from a WWE Hall of Famer and "The Man Upstairs."

In response to Page's track, Trick Williams employed WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley to deliver a sermon before Williams's delivered his song, presented as a testimony in church. While D-Von is mostly known for breaking tables with his tag partner Bubba Ray, he also spent a brief time in 2002 as "Reverend D-Von," often getting help from future WWE Champion Deacon Batista and forcing "WWE SmackDown" superstars to "Testify."

If yall want to see me take Ethan to Church this Sunday say Amen ❗️ pic.twitter.com/sK3xyCvEWW — Trick Williams (@_trickwilliams) October 27, 2024

Page is still incensed by Williams ending his reign as WWE NXT Champion earlier this month in Chicago, IL, on "WWE NXT's" debut on The CW. Former WWE Champion CM Punk was the referee in the match, which also drew Page's ire. Adding salt to the wound, Punk delivered a GTS to Page as Williams celebrated his win at the close of the show. Page had been champion since Heatwave over the summer, where Page won the title without ever pinning Williams. Page earned another shot a Williams by defeating Je'Von Evans and Wes Lee in a Triple Threat Match, and a spin of the wheel determining the Devil's Playground stipulation, as has become tradition. Devil's Playground essentially means that there will be no rules for the match.

