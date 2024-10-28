WWE's Scarlett Bordeaux Announces More Episodes Of Chamber Of Horrors With Shotzi

WWE's resident paranormal investigators Scarlett Bordeaux and Shotzi revived their "Chamber of Horrors" series for the Halloween season, but they have taken their love of all things scary and haunted one step further.

Bordeaux announced on her X (formerly Twitter) account that the pair won't just be filming and airing new episodes of the series throughout the Halloween season, but will be posting videos year-round on their new YouTube channel, titled "Scarlett and Shotzi." In her post, Bordeaux said they will have five episodes released this year and teased more haunted content. The pair posted an introductory video on their new channel explaining what's to come.

"Chamber of Horrors was a spooky season special last year on the WWE YouTube page, but this year, we have a brand new YouTube channel to document all of our paranormal investigations," Bordeaux explained, before showing a teaser for their first episode.

In the first new video of the season, the duo will be joined by WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and psychic medium Kelsi Davies as they investigate a haunted museum. They noted they were only the "second YouTubers" allowed inside the location. Bordeaux and Shotzi didn't announce exactly when the new episode would be released but encouraged fans to like and subscribe to their new channel.

"Join us as we explore the worlds most haunted locations, where terrifying spirits lurk in the shadows. Joined by special guests who add to the thrills, get ready for ghostly adventures and unforgettable scares!" the channel's description boasts.