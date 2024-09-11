WWE Resurrecting Spooky Holiday Feature

It's already September, but that isn't stopping some people, or your local Target, from thinking about Halloween season. The spooky holiday will be here before anyone knows it, and with that in mind, WWE stars Shotzi and Scarlett Bordeaux are looking to get fans in the exact frame of mind starting in early October.

Taking to X earlier this afternoon, Bordeaux announced that her and Shotzi's YouTube series, "Chamber of Horrors," will be returning starting next month. Bordeaux further teased the series' return by asking "which haunted spots" fans hoped Bordeaux and Shotzi would journey to, while also hinting that they would once again be taking certain WWE stars along for the ride.

We have resurrected!! 👻 Chamber of Horrors is haunting the @WWE YT page in October! 🎃 What infamously haunted spots do you think we will take you to? What WWE SUPERSTARS are brave enough to join? pic.twitter.com/nKH35SEnoh — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) September 11, 2024

Named after the infamous gimmick match WCW created in the early 90s, "Chamber of Horrors" was first launched one year ago by Bordeaux and Shotzi, following the duo as they explored haunted houses and hunted for ghosts. Six episodes in total aired, and featured appearances from the likes of Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Grayson Waller, the Good Brothers, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, former WWE personality Kayla Braxton, and Bordeaux's husband, Karrion Kross.

Though an official announcement for season two only came today, both Bordeaux and Shotzi expected the series to continue, even going as far to ask fans on social media back in July who they'd like to see as guests when "Chamber of Horrors" returned. The show will also provide fans of Shotzi a chance to see her again for the first time in months, as the WWE star has been out of action for most of 2024 after suffering a torn ACL in February. The injury was expected to keep her out 9 months, meaning Shotzi could possibly return by November.