Tony D'Angelo Details Stylistic Change He Wants To Make To WWE NXT North American Title

"The Don of 'NXT'" Tony D'Angelo did what many thought was unthinkable and defeated the longest reigning NXT North American Champion in brand history, Oba Femi, to capture the gold for himself on "WWE NXT." D'Angelo toppled Femi at 274 days while "NXT" was on the road for the first time in St. Louis, Missouri, following the brand's move to The CW. Femi and D'Angelo remain locked in a bitter feud involving the rest of the family, and potentially even Nikkita Lyons, going into Halloween Havoc.

He appeared on "The Ringer Wrestling Worldwide" to talk about his victory, the celebration that followed, and the plans he has for the championship if he holds on to it moving forward.

"I was going to speak to Shawn [Michaels] and request that we get some kind of Italian flair to the title," D'Angelo said. "It's a nice looking belt, don't get me wrong, it's a good looking belt. But, I just think the red, white, and green would give it a little more pop. So, we'll see what I can do. We'll see if 'The Don' can have a business meeting with Shawn and I might have to bring Luca [Crusifino] and Stacks [Lorenzo.]"

D'Angelo joked on the podcast that he wouldn't bring Crusifino and Lorenzo along to intimidate "NXT's" booker, but stated that they're his "business associates," calling Crusifino his "lawyer." D'Angelo successfully defended the North American Championship in a rematch against Femi in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match at Halloween Havoc.

