Tony D'Angelo Discusses What Winning WWE NXT North American Title Meant To Him

Tony D'Angelo has been developing in "WWE NXT" for three years and has become a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion, an NXT Heritage Cup winner, and the current NXT North American Champion.

"The Don of NXT" and leader of The D'Angelo Family joined "The Ringer Wrestling Show" and discussed his recent title win where he broke Oma Femi's record-setting reign.

"This one was emotional because I climbed the mountain that nobody thought I could climb," D'Angelo began. "Emotionally, it meant a little bit more, but having the family with me, having (Channing Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino, and Adriana Rizzo) support me and get me through the tough time of mentally not knowing what to do and they were there for me, so it all worked out and it was a nice hurdle to get over in the career for sure."

It was brought up that D'Angelo is the first "NXT" superstar to win the NXT Tag Team Championship, Heritage Cup, and NXT North American Championship. Having one "NXT" title missing from his list, D'Angelo was asked about his thoughts on challenging Trick Williams for the NXT Championship.

"Of course, everybody thinks about that, but you know what, I think Trick's a nice guy so, you know, he just got it back. I don't wanna take it from him right away, I'll let him hang on to it for a little bit and then we'll re-evaluate," D'Angelo answered.

Turning to his personal family, D'Angelo revealed the reaction he received from his family back home for his title win. "It was great. The family was ... I can't explain in words how excited they were for me. It means a lot. It just means I got a lot of people in my corner and that's a good feeling to know people got your back and people want to see you succeed."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ringer Wrestling Show" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.