WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson Points Out First Match In Which Goldberg Had To Work

Goldberg had one of the most legendary winning streaks during his time in WCW, where he dominated everyone in his path. But, the one instance he faced a strong opponent was William Regal, which led to a real-life rivalry between the two.

Arn Anderson, who was the agent of the infamous match, has opened up about what he told the duo and asserted why it was Goldberg's best match.

"I delivered instructions that I was given. For Regal to have taken all the grief that he has taken over the years about that match ... this is my personal opinion: It's the best match Goldberg's ever had because it was one of the first contests that he ever had, where it was a 50-50 fight," he said on the "Ask Arn" podcast. "When you've got 8 minutes or 9 minutes, whatever it was, you can't just go out and slaughter a guy like William Regal for 9 minutes. You have to have a competitive match."

Anderson was informed about Regal's thoughts on the match and its aftermath, with Regal stating that he was "thrown under the bus by the producer in charge." The WWE Hall of Famer explained that he didn't want to lay the blame on his boss, Eric Bischoff, but revealed that he had a discussion with Bischoff about the match. During this conversation, he argued to the then-WCW boss that Regal and Goldberg should have a competitive match, to which Bischoff agreed.

The former member of the Four Horsemen added that the match was the first time Goldberg had to "work," which he believes would have endeared him to the fans. He expressed regret that Regal took the blame for how the match turned out and was eventually fired over it. Anderson then revealed exactly what he told the duo before the match.

"I passed this information, 'Guys, have a hell of a match, have a competitive match,'" recalled Anderson.

