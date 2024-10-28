Teddy Long Thinks GUNTHER Would Get A Babyface Reaction Against This WWE Star

While not official by any means, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio's rise on "WWE Raw" is beginning to bristle against the World Heavyweight Champion, GUNTHER. The former WWE NXT North American Champion is one of the superstars currently being considered to be the next challenger for "The Ring General," but in doing so, Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes that there's no way the champ out-heels Mysterio.

"The crowd would cheer for him," Long told "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge." "I think GUNTHER is more believable than Dominik."

Long doesn't believe GUNTHER would be cheered in a way that would irrevocably alter his alignment in the company, but his stripped-down, no-nonsense style makes the former NXT UK Champion a much more inviting prospect for fans than the all-nonsense Mysterio. GUNTHER has been the World Heavyweight Champion since SummerSlam, where the King of The Ring 2024 winner dethroned Mysterio's former Judgment Day running buddy Damian Priest. It was during that match where Finn Balor and Judgment Day turned their backs on Priest, costing him the title and removing him and Rhea Ripley from the group.

While Mysterio is still far from the men's World Title, he has been a near-constant presence in the Women's World Title scene, as his romance with champion Liv Morgan has helped catapult her to the top of the division, much to the chagrin of Mysterio's former flame Rhea Ripley. GUNTHER is currently focused on his upcoming match at WWE Crown Jewel, where he will face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to determine the first WWE Crown Jewel Champion.

