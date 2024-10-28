Conflicting Backstage Rumors On Oba Femi Possibly Being Called Up To WWE Main Roster

By Eric Mutter
Oba Femi celebrates a victory WWE

After a dominant run as NXT North American Champion, Oba Femi finally met his match in the form of Tony D'Angelo this past month. Not only did D'Angelo defeated Femi to win the North American Title during "NXT's" debut on The CW, but D'Angelo was able to hold onto it this past Sunday at NXT Halloween Havoc, winning a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match. And those two losses were unusual enough for Femi that it now has some wondering if big changes could be coming to his future.

Taking to X earlier this afternoon, Fog Jones of PWN tweeted that a rumor was circulating that Femi had "said his goodbyes" to the "NXT" roster following Halloween Havoc last night, and that he could be moving up to "WWE Raw" as early as tonight. In a followup tweet, Jones noted that he himself hadn't come from a source of his, but had originated in a private account, and invited fans to speculate however they wanted.

Shortly after, Corey Brennan of Fightful also took to X to comment on the rumors, revealing he hadn't heard anything about Femi being called up. Instead, Brennan said that many within "NXT" had seen Femi as the one to potentially dethrone Trick Williams for the NXT World Championship, possibly even at NXT Stand & Deliver come WrestleMania 41 weekend. While Brennan didn't go as far to debunk the rumor he made clear that "it doesn't pass the immediate smell test," though he has continued to reach out to sources in order to confirm or rebuke the story.

If Femi does make his main roster debut tonight, he will do so in Hershey, Pennsylvania, where "Raw" will emulate out of in its usual 8 p.m. timeslot.

