WWE Star The Miz Explains Why R-Truth Is The Real Heel In Their Feud

Awesome Truth imploded over the last few months, with the former WWE World Tag Team Champions splitting up following The Miz's abandonment of Truth at the end of September in a match against The Authors of Pain. Fans have not taken kindly to The Miz's betrayal but the former WWE Champion believes that he is actually the good guy in this situation.

"I feel like I'm a good guy. I've done everything right. R-Truth has been the heel this whole time in my opinion," Miz told "The Rich Eisen Show" recently. "The guy has put me through so much and then sometimes you just need to turn on someone to make them see the error of their ways. I think I've been babyface this whole time."

The Miz noted how he complimented host Rich Eisen's favorite team, the NY Jets, and had been a nice guest the entire show.

"I literally spoke to him and told him 'Please [stop booking us in title matches],'" Miz explained. "In order to make a title relevant and prestigious, you need to make people earn the right to face you for them. You don't just hand out title matches and then what happens? We lose those title matches."

The Miz also cited Truth's no-responsive manner during his recovery from an injury over the summer as a reason for the betrayal. He revealed that had been trying to avenge Truth's injury during his absence, and "The A-Lister" didn't feel Truth was as appreciative as he could've been.

"I stabbed him in the back? I don't think so," Miz reiterated. "I'm the good guy. I should be cheered and applauded and people should be buying my t-shirts."