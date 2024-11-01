Dominik Mysterio Explains Why He Felt Grateful To Wrestle CM Punk's First Match Back In WWE

CM Punk's highly anticipated return match in WWE didn't take place at a premium live event but rather at a live show in one of the world's most iconic venues, Madison Square Garden, where he faced one of the youngest stars on the main roster — Dominik Mysterio.

Mysterio, during his recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," explained what it meant for him to face Punk in his first match back in WWE, and why it was special.

"Kinda crazy," Dominik responded when asked how he felt being chosen to be Punk's first opponent following his return to WWE. "I didn't expect it to be me just 'cause we have so much great talent right now, especially the roster we have today, 'Raw' and 'SmackDown.' The fact that they trusted me to go in there with him on his first match back, like you said, after 10 years, I'm glad I was able to give him his first punch."

The Judgment Day member stated that being the first one to face Punk was an indication that the promotion trusted him.

"It was special because I knew the company trusted me with things like that. Again, I wasn't aware of it until I got pulled aside and said, 'Hey, how do you feel like working CM Punk in the live events tour?' I was like, 'Yeah. Bring it on. Let's go.' I was excited, I was ready for it 'cause I knew it was another opportunity, another challenge for me."

Dominik, who was brought into his father Rey Mysterio's feud with Punk over a decade ago, added that facing Punk was another accomplishment he crossed off his wishlist. Punk and Dominik faced off twice, both coming at live events, with the first one taking place in MSG in New York, while the second a few days later at The Kia Forum in California, with Punk winning both.