Video: Watch WWE Stars Get Set Up For A Scare From The Boogeyman

Halloween is only two days away, which means it's time for pro wrestling to get in on the holiday, if it hasn't done so already. This includes WWE, who took it a step further this time by involving mid-2000s star The Boogeyman, known for his ability to frighten people, either via his own ghoulish appearance or his love of eating worms.

Posting a video on X late Tuesday morning, WWE had WWE stars Rhea Ripley, WWE US Champion LA Knight, Dominik Mysterio, Michin, announcer Byron Saxton, Piper Niven, and Chelsea Green participate in what appeared to be an interpretation of artwork. In fact, it was an elaborate ruse used to distract them before The Boogeyman came up from behind and scared them, usually by grabbing their leg.

The reactions were as one would expect, with Ripley, Mysterio, Michin, Saxton, Niven, and Green either shrieking with fright and in some instances running away. Mysterio would break the trend slightly after his initial scare, going back over to hug Boogeyman and briefly discussing his father, Rey Mysterio, who Boogeyman worked with years ago. Of the group, only LA Knight wasn't put off by Boogeyman, blankly staring at him before walking away.

Nobody is safe during Boogey SZN... 👹🪱 pic.twitter.com/BqkI2r94ms — WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2024

Whether or not Boogeyman will have more Halloween themed appearances this week, including potentially showing up the day after Halloween on "WWE SmackDown" this Friday, remains anybody's guess. One thing that seems likely is that Boogeyman will be giving more WWE wrestlers scares in the years to come, as Boogeyman has been signed to a WWE Legend's deal for almost a decade now, a deal he renewed back in 2021.