Former WWE Stars The Hardyz Detail Their Post-Retirement Plans

Matt Hardy has made it clear that he hopes to end his professional wrestling career alongside his brother, Jeff Hardy, under the banner of WWE. What happens after The Hardy Boyz hang up their wrestling boots, though? During a recent interview with "TheOneMona," Matt and Jeff shared their respective post-retirement plans.

For Jeff, the art of music remains close to his heart, especially as he continues working on his personal music projects. As such, the eventual absence of in-ring competition would allow him to lean into them even more.

"I'm really working hard," Jeff said. "I've been involved with music since 2010. I put out my first album with my band out of Ohio and I got like four different musical projects going on. I've written so much in the last six months. I'm starting to learn about range and tone and where I can and can't go, so I'm really working hard on that – to find my zone that's going to be good for me to stay in with the music. I've been doing at least one acoustic show a month."

Most recently, Jeff and fellow TNA Wrestling talent Joe Hendry performed a live concert for the fans in attendance at last weekend's TNA television tapings in Detroit, Michigan. This concert came one day after The Hardy Boyz won the TNA Tag Team Championships at Bound For Glory.

For Matt Hardy, retirement may signal the end of his in-ring career, but not necessarily the end of his work in the professional wrestling industry. In fact, he sees himself as a "lifer" in it. "I'll end up working behind the scenes as a producer, as an agent, or a writer, something in creative," Matt said. Additionally, Matt jokingly noted that should his children want to enter the wrestling world themselves, he'd be their personal chauffeur. "I'll drive Hardy Boyz [generation] two around, drive them to the towns."

