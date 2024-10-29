Bully Ray Teases Confrontation With WWE NXT Star Ridge Holland
As "WWE NXT" prepares to broadcast from the former ECW Arena on November 6, the developmental brand appears to be bringing in legends of ECW's past, as former ECW World Tag Team Champion Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) made not one, but two appearances at Halloween Havoc on Sunday. Bully confronted Ridge Holland after the former Chase U member put his ex-mentor Andre Chase in the back of an ambulance. Then when Holland appeared to assist Ethan Page assault NXT Champion Trick Williams at the end of the night, Bully was once again on hand to even the odds and run Holland off.
The WWE Hall of Famer called in to "Busted Open Radio" from an Orlando hotel, meaning he flew from Pennsylvania to Florida to chase down Holland, though the former TNA World Champion says he's trying to keep things peaceful. "Later on tonight, when the doors to the [WWE Performance Center] open, I'll probably get in touch with Shawn [Michaels] or the guys who are involved with 'NXT' and I will be there. Whether you see me on your TV tonight, I have no idea, but I will be confronting Ridge Holland today in some way shape or form," Bully said. The veteran says that he simply wants to have a conversation with the former Brawling Brute. "He is a younger wrestler working his way up. He's making a hell of a name for himself ... The guy is built like a frickin' dump truck."
Bully gushed over Holland's size and his toughness, as well as the praise that Holland has gotten from Bully's peers such as William Regal. The former Aces and Eights leader is hoping to guide the younger Holland. "He's gonna have a hell of a future in the world of pro-wrestling/sports entertainment and probably right here in WWE, but you don't just disrespect guests of the WWE," Bully said.
I'll take a cheese grater to the f***ing kid's face
Bully considered confronting Ridge in the parking lot, a famous place for fights, kidnappings, and other chaos on "NXT," but eventually landed on a much more dramatic idea for confronting Holland. "Since we were live on camera during the PLE, and Ridge interrupted, do you think I should just wait?" Bully asked, certain that Holland would be on the show. "I'm imagining [Trick Williams, Ethan Page, and Ridge Holland] are gonna be around tonight trying to follow up on what they did to Trick. Should I save it all for the live broadcast?"
Bully is a little hesitant, saying he doesn't want to take away from any of the "NXT" stars' time on television, as it is limited. But he is also looking to gain vengeance, comparing the situation to the 1982 film "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," where a teacher named Mr. Hand takes it upon himself to waste surfer and stoner Jeff Spicoli's time because Spicoli had initially wasted his time. The one concern Bully has is if things get physical, which he brought up to a fan later in the show.
"If, god forbid ... something were ever to go down in the ECW Arena. That wouldn't bode very well for Ridge Holland. We're talking about a completely different person in me ... I'll take a cheese grater to the f***ing kid's face ... You think they want to put a kid like that who has a future in the ring with me in the ECW Arena?"
