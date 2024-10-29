Bully Ray Teases Confrontation With WWE NXT Star Ridge Holland

As "WWE NXT" prepares to broadcast from the former ECW Arena on November 6, the developmental brand appears to be bringing in legends of ECW's past, as former ECW World Tag Team Champion Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) made not one, but two appearances at Halloween Havoc on Sunday. Bully confronted Ridge Holland after the former Chase U member put his ex-mentor Andre Chase in the back of an ambulance. Then when Holland appeared to assist Ethan Page assault NXT Champion Trick Williams at the end of the night, Bully was once again on hand to even the odds and run Holland off.

The WWE Hall of Famer called in to "Busted Open Radio" from an Orlando hotel, meaning he flew from Pennsylvania to Florida to chase down Holland, though the former TNA World Champion says he's trying to keep things peaceful. "Later on tonight, when the doors to the [WWE Performance Center] open, I'll probably get in touch with Shawn [Michaels] or the guys who are involved with 'NXT' and I will be there. Whether you see me on your TV tonight, I have no idea, but I will be confronting Ridge Holland today in some way shape or form," Bully said. The veteran says that he simply wants to have a conversation with the former Brawling Brute. "He is a younger wrestler working his way up. He's making a hell of a name for himself ... The guy is built like a frickin' dump truck."

Bully gushed over Holland's size and his toughness, as well as the praise that Holland has gotten from Bully's peers such as William Regal. The former Aces and Eights leader is hoping to guide the younger Holland. "He's gonna have a hell of a future in the world of pro-wrestling/sports entertainment and probably right here in WWE, but you don't just disrespect guests of the WWE," Bully said.