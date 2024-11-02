WWE Star Dominik Mysterio Explains How His Wife Feels About Him Kissing Liv Morgan

On WWE television, Dominik Mysterio is romantically linked to WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, and formerly to "The Eradicator" Rhea Ripley. In real life, though, the Judgment Day member is a proud husband to his childhood sweetheart, Marie, whom he officially married earlier this year. During an appearance on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Mysterio addressed his wife's feelings about his current love storyline with Morgan, which has included the act of kissing.

"She's cool with it, surprisingly," Mysterio said. "She's honestly been super cool. She's my ride-or-die. We've been together since we were 14. So as long as I let her know, 'Hey, this is what's going to go down,' she's like 'Alright, cool.' She honestly never gives me a hard time.

"I've said it before, but when Rhea licked me that one time, and even after the kiss with Liv, I always text her after a match or anything like, 'Hey, honey, just finished. All good, all safe,' just so she knows. Usually she'll always text me back [saying] 'Oh, okay, good, see you soon. Love you,' whatever ... She's my rock. She makes me a better person, so the fact that she's able to still put up with all of this and deal with the craziness of all of what I do, I'm truly a blessed man."

In the lead-up to WWE SummerSlam, Mysterio found himself in the middle of Ripley and Morgan, and initially sided with Ripley. However, at the respective premium live event, Mysterio revealed that his true allegiance lies with Morgan by helping her retain the WWE Women's World Championship. In the days following, Morgan was welcomed in as an official member of The Judgment Day, while Ripley was cast out.

