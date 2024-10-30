Fraxiom Overcome Dissension To Retain WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

Nathan Frazer and Axiom are still the NXT Tag Team Champions after working through their ongoing dissension as a team to defeat Je'Von Evans and Cedric Alexander on "WWE NXT" on Tuesday. The match was made official last week, after Evans and Frazer got in each other's faces when Frazer mocked Evans for being young and not winning his NXT Championship opportunity. Alexander and Axiom started off the match, but Frazer and Axiom kept tagging themselves into the match throughout the bout. Toward the end of the match, Axiom hit a Spanish Fly on Alexander, and his tag partner followed it up with a Phoenix Splash, but Evans broke the fall. Evans was then distracted by fellow NXT Championship contender, Wes Lee, who appeared armed with a chair. Evans hit a tope suicida to Lee and the pair brawled to the back, where they remained until the end of the show with security trying to pull them apart.

Alexander attempted to win the tag team championships by himself, with Evans out of the picture. He dodged a Phoenix Splash and hit a Lumbar Check to Axiom and a Michinoku Driver to Frazer, who kicked out of the pin. Alexander went to the top rope, but Frazer hit him with a superplex, and the champions hit the Golden Ratio-Brainbuster combination to hang on to their tag team gold.