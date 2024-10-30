Bully Ray Lays Out His Concerns With WWE's Wyatt Sicks

The introduction of the Wyatt Sicks stable was much-anticipated, with off-air cryptic teases that mirrored what was done for Bray Wyatt's return in 2022. Although still liked by fans, the sizzle the group had at first has cooled off, opening questions on the group's ultimate direction and sustainability.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has concerns for the group and discussed them on "Busted Open."

"When The Wyatt Family originally started it was about Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Erick Rowan, and (Luke Harper). Those were four men that came together; they weren't real gimmicky, like these new characters are gimmicky," Ray critiqued. "When The Fiend came around, which was extremely gimmicky, my concern was — What happens when the bell rings? And that seemed to affect The Fiend's character, we saw what happened at Hell in a Cell with Seth Rollins. So, when The Wyatt Sicks debuted, I had the exact same feeling about them."

Ray's doubts brought up the question of how to keep the group special and an attraction. He pointed out that after a certain number of vignettes and sporadic appearances, there comes a point where a match becomes essential. He feels The Final Testament led by Karrion Kross is a great adversary for The Wyatt Sicks, emphasizing how building an emotional investment in each group is crucial to its connection with fans.

"If Karrion Kross and The Final Testament were ever to leave The Wyatt Sicks laying, I think you get more sympathy on this group and there is your angle," Ray said.

