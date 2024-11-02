Former WWE Star Raven Explains Why He Doesn't Watch Wrestling

A major fixture of ECW in the '90s, Raven wrestled for most major promotions in America during his career, which has still not technically ended. An inductee into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2022, Raven does not watch wrestling despite being involved in the industry since the late '80s.

Raven elaborated on "Busted Open" as to why he doesn't tune in to watch wrestling.

"If I watch it, I'm gonna wanna do it," Raven began to say before noting the feedback he's heard. "From everything I've heard, It's ten minutes of good stuff and an hour-and-a-half of crap for the most part. When it's been done at its best, I've been a part of it. I was already a part of it, I did it for 30-plus years. I just don't have any interest in it anymore."

The two-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion remarked that he has seen and done it all in wrestling and that everything that is being done has already been done, but asserted that there is nothing wrong with that as everything is a reinvention of the wheel. Raven also revealed that when he appears at shows, he does not watch the in-ring action and socializes instead.

"The gaping holes would drive me nuts and I would either bury the people doing it which — why would I want to get that kind of heat?" Raven said regarding being involved in pro wrestling shows today. "That's another reason why I don't wanna watch wrestling now is because I hold the wrestling business to a higher standard and it's a business that's always been held to the lowest standard.

