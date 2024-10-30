WWE Raw Ratings Report: 10/28/2024

This past week's "WWE Raw" was the go-home show of the red brand for the Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia, which is set to take place on November 2. How did WWE's Monday night show fare in ratings and overall viewership?

The October 28 edition of "Raw" witnessed a dip in average overall viewership and an even larger fall in the key demographic ratings. The average overall viewership of the show was 1.4 million viewers, which is the lowest since the September 23 edition of the show, as per "WrestleNomics." This represents an 11 percent fall compared to the October 21 edition of the show, while a 9 percent decrease when compared with the four-week trailing average. The key 18-49 demographic rating for the show saw an even bigger decline, registering a 0.42 rating, an 18 percent drop from the previous week and a 12 percent decline compared to the four-week trailing average.

The decrease in the average overall viewership and key demographic ratings could be attributed to the competition that the red brand faced against Monday Night Football as well as the World Series. The show placed #3 on cable in the key demographic on that night, behind the NFL game between the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers and the game's kickoff show. But, it ranked #7 in key demographic ratings during primetime as the World Series game between LA Dodgers and New York Yankees topped the charts, with a rating of 3.25, according to "Programming Insider."

Next week's "Raw" will take place in Riyadh and will be taped on Sunday, a day after the Crown Jewel show.