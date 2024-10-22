WWE Raw Ratings Report: 10/21/2024

As WWE edges towards to the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event on November 2, the October 21 episode of "WWE Raw" had a number of high-profile moments. Lilian Garcia made her full-time return to the company, The New Day and the Latino World Order moved a step closer to becoming the number one contenders to the WWE World Tag Team Championships, and Bron Breakker dethroned Jey Uso to become a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion (with a little help from The Bloodline). With that said, how many fans tuned in live to see the action unfold?

Advertisement

According to Wrestlenomics, the October 21 show averaged a total of 1,578,000 viewers, marking a 3% increase on last week's averaged of 1,539,000. This number also takes the show 6% above the trailing four week average that current sits at 1,485,000, and is not only the most viewed episode of "Raw" since the show moved back to a two-hour format at the start of October, but is also the most viewed episode since September 2, which acted as the fallout show from the Bash In Berlin event two days earlier.

As far as the key 18-49 demographic is concerned, that saw a notable increase of 16% to 0.51 number compared to the 0.44 number garnered seven days earlier, the highest number in the demographic for "Raw" since August 26. According to The Programming Insider, a 0.51 number led to "Raw" ranking third for the evening in the demographic when it came to cable telecasts, only being beaten by the NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Baltimore Ravens on ESPN, and the game's kick-off show that aired 15 minutes before the game started. When including network telecasts, "Raw" ranked fifth for the evening, only being beaten by the aforementioned NFL game and its kick-off show, which was also broadcast on ABC.

Advertisement