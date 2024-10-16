WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 10/14/24

October has been a month of changes for "WWE Raw," with the red brand going from three hours to two, and finding itself going against both "Monday Night Football" and the Major League Baseball playoffs. Despite that, ratings for "Raw" have held relatively firm, a trend that continued this past week despite the tough competition.

Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider report that Monday's show drew 1.539 million viewers, along with 0.44 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. While total viewership was down from last week's 1.545, the drop was so inconsequential that there was no percentage drop week over week. The same cannot be said for the 18-49 demo, which declined 6% from last week's 0.47. Against the four week average, total viewership was up 4% from 1.477, while 18-49 was down 6% from 0.47, identical to the week over week drop.

The numbers were good enough that "Raw" wound up fourth for the night on cable, trailing only the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets and Game 1 of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians. The former drew a combined 17.201 million viewers and 4.29 in 18-49 between broadcasts on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, while the latter drew 3.820 million and 0.89 on TBS.

Having been taped the week prior to the promotion's international tour, "Raw" featured a confrontation between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, who are set to collide at WWE Crown Jewel with the newly created WWE Crown Jewel Championship on the line. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against IYO SKY and Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL, getting an unlikely assist from Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend.