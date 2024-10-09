WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report:10/7/24

Heading into Monday night, "WWE Raw" had a lot working in its favor towards drawing a strong rating. Despite going up against both "Monday Night Football" and the MLB Playoffs, the red brand seemed poised for a post PLE bump following WWE Bad Blood, plus had curiosity over the show going from three hours to two, as part of changes made to "Raw's" final months on the USA Network.

Advertisement

Both factors did seem to help, even with the stiff sports competition. Wrestlenomics reports that "Raw" drew 1.545 million viewers, and 0.47 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. The numbers were largely in line with last week, with total viewership up 2% from 1.516 million, while 18-49 was down 2% from 0.48. Against the four week average, both numbers were up, with total viewership rising 7% from 1.448 million, while 18-49 was up 2% from 0.46.

"Raw" finished third on the evening behind "Monday Night Football," which drew a combined 15.8 million and 4.34 in 18-49 for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints, and the ALDS matchup between the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals, which drew a combined 3.48 million and 0.83. The Chiefs vs. Saints game aired on both ESPN and ESPN2, while Yankees-Royals was simulcast on TBS and TruTV.

Advertisement

Quarter hours for "Raw" show the most interest was at the beginning, middle, and end of the show, with the opening segment featuring CM Punk being the high point at 1.714 million and 0.53. "Raw" then dipped until the 9:00 p.m. hour, drawing 1.631 million and 0.49, before falling again, with the low point coming in QH7 with 1.392 million and 0.43. Things rebounded for the end of the show, with the final QH drawing 1.614 million and 0.50 for the end of GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn.