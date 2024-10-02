WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report - 9/30/2024

The September 30 edition of "WWE Raw" bounced back in the overall viewership and key demographic ratings after a massive decline last week.

The final "Raw" of September saw overall viewership rise by 13 percent from 1,339,000 last week to 1,516,000 this week, as per "WrestleNomics." The number also represents a 2 percent rise compared to the trailing four-week average, while the rise also resulted in the red brand faring better this September compared to the same period last year. The 18-49 key demographic also saw a similar gain in overall viewership as the show performed 12 percent better than the September 23 edition of "Raw," with a rating of 0.48 compared to 0.46 last week. Both the trailing four-week average and the month's performance, compared to September 2023, saw a 4 percent gain.

Advertisement

Last week's "Raw" had one of the lowest numbers in the show's history, slumping in overall viewership and key demographic ratings. This past week's show has performed better despite going up against two NFL games – Detroit Lions vs. the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans — with the former raking in 15 million viewers and the latter 5.6 million viewers. The show ranked in the top ten primetime telecasts for adults in the 18-49 demographic on Monday night, with the first hour registering a 0.50 rating, while the second and third hours had ratings of 0.49 and 0.45, respectively, as per "Programming Insider."

Monday night's "Raw," which emanated from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, was the show's final stop before this weekend's Bad Blood Premium Live Event. This week's show was also the last three-hour broadcast as "Raw" is set to run for two hours until it switches to Netflix in January.

Advertisement